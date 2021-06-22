The most wanted men in Liverpool have been unveiled, and police are asking for your help in locating them.

Two former drug dealers and a robber are among Liverpool’s most wanted men, and police are battling to apprehend them.

This month, detectives have issued a series of appeals in an attempt to locate males who have violated their jail release conditions, as well as suspects in ongoing investigations or people who may have information that could assist ongoing investigations.

Merseyside Police is appealing to the public for any information that could assist officers in locating them.

Men previously imprisoned for their roles in drug supplying networks in Cumbria and Ellesmere Port, two regions where Merseyside gangs have control over the local drug trade, have filed appeals.

Dodd is the most recent person the police have stated they want back in jail.

The 31-year-old was a prominent member of the Merseyside ‘Joeys’ gang, which sold heroin and crack cocaine in Cumbria – an area from which he was previously barred.

Dodd, a former Walton employee, recruited couriers to transport cocaine north and disregarded the prohibition so that he could supervise the illegal enterprise in person.

In December 2016, he was condemned for perverting the course of justice in connection with providing false identifying information while in custody.

After pleading guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Supply Class A Drugs, Dodd was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison.

In November 2019, he was freed from prison after serving part of a term for narcotics conspiracy.

However, on April 28 of this year, he was remanded to prison for violating the terms of his release.

Dodd is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Duffy was freed from prison last year after also serving a sentence handed to him for drugs supply.

The 23-year-old was locked up in 2018 for his role in a gang that sold heroin and crack cocaine in Ellesmere Port.

He was busted when a haul of.