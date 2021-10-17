The most touching acts of kindness performed by Scousers towards strangers.

We all know Liverpool is the friendliest city in the United Kingdom, and hearing heartfelt anecdotes of the nicest things Scousers have done will always make you smile.

We asked readers to share the nicest things someone in Liverpool has ever done for them on our Facebook page. We received over 400 comments, all of which told wonderful stories about extraordinary acts of compassion performed by the people of our wonderful city.

While these anecdotes should come as no surprise to anyone who has ever visited Liverpool, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorites.

After a ‘angel’ Morrisons employee changes her son’s life, his mother is dumbfounded.

Here are some of our favorite tales you’ve given us, ranging from spontaneous acts of generosity to assisting folks in their worst moments:

“I had a heart arrest on Ormskirk Road, several people stopped to help, found a defibrillator, and they actually stole the defibrillator out of the gym because the manager wouldn’t let it leave the premises,” Robby Eaves said.

“They had my heart going again within 11 minutes, which was fantastic.”

“I once got left on a night out and lost my pocketbook,” Sharon Jasmine explained. I didn’t know how I was going to get home and was scared of walking home so late at night. A man noticed me sat down with my head in my hands and inquired as to what was wrong.

“When I told him, he offered me money for a taxi and urged the driver to make sure I arrived safely at my destination.” Even 9 years later, I’ve never forgotten that.” “I was in a wheelchair for several months after an accident,” Catherine Gamaleldin wrote on our Facebook page. Dad would take me into town, but my wheelchair made it difficult. People literally came to a complete stop in the middle of the road to assist us.

“Help was readily available. I felt incredibly appreciative and humbled.” “A couple paid for my cab ticket in 1994,” Jag Chopra said, referring to an experience he experienced almost 25 years ago. After watching an Everton match, I misplaced my wallet. I never had the chance to express my gratitude adequately.” “I left,” Geoff Jones said, referring to a fantastic matchday experience. “The summary comes to an end.”