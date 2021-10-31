The most terrifying movies to watch on Halloween have been revealed by Liverpool horror enthusiasts.

Many people associate Halloween with dressing up or devouring the candy they’ve purchased for ‘trick-or-treaters’ before they arrive at their door.

Others, on the other hand, will be taking the spookiest day of the year a little more seriously on Sunday, hurling their candy bowl into the air in terror while watching a scary movie.

Who better to ask for horror movie recommendations than individuals who enjoy scaring themselves? Candyman’s killer, who has a hook in his hand, is from Liverpool, and he terrorizes moviegoers. The Washington Newsday asked Liverpool Horror Club for their all-time favorite scary movies, and the results revealed some surprising Merseyside connections.

According to Steven Hargraves, “[The film is] a remake of The Thing from Another World (1951) – in name only – because it drew far more from the source material (John W. Campbell’s ‘Who Goes There?’) about an alien life form that crashes in Antarctica and can transform into a perfect imitation of any other lifeform.

“It was not a box office success, competing with a far friendlier visiting alien, ET, and it was panned by critics at the time of its release for being a gory exercise, but they do the film a huge disservice by ignoring the entire tension of distrust between the characters – because they don’t know who among them is The Thing.”

According to Dan Batten, “I recall staggering in after an Anthrax show as a kid and plonking myself in front of a shaky old VHS copy I’d borrowed and opted to watch since I was still buzzed from the show and needed to unwind. I definitely chose the wrong movie for that!” It’s a horrifying, visceral nightmare of a movie that creeps under your skin and refuses to leave, increasing worse with each watching.

“In 35 years of viewing horror films, it’s the only one that’s ever kept me awake at night, and I’ve never seen a drop of blood.”

“Arguably quite a cliché choice, but it’s actually suspenseful and scary to me no matter how many times I see it or how much I know about the creation of the film,” Lola Priscilla Clarke remarked.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”