The most recent lateral flow test recommendations, as well as how often you should perform them.

Many of us do lateral flow tests on a regular basis to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and perhaps even more frequently now that we’ll be seeing loved ones over the holidays.

The Omicron variation is more transmissible than prior covid strains, according to experts, however early data suggests that its symptoms are milder.

People are having difficulty obtaining Covid testing kits due to high demand, so how often should you test?

People should undergo quick tests on days when “you’re more likely to catch or spread Covid-19,” according to the most recent NHS guidance.

This includes visiting someone who is at a higher risk of being extremely ill from covid or socializing with other people.

If you’ve been in contact with someone who has Covid-19 and are either fully vaccinated or under the age of 18 years and six months, you should additionally take daily quick tests (one per day for seven days).

People should also report test findings (whether positive, negative, or void) every time they take a lateral flow test, according to the NHS.

This allows scientists to follow Covid-19’s spread and detect future outbreaks more quickly.

If your test results are positive, you should request a PCR test to validate your findings.

It’s also crucial to follow the directions included with your lateral flow testing equipment, as failing to do so could result in a misleading result.

Dr. Nathan Hudson-Peacock, an A&E doctor from London, explained the situation on his Instagram page.

According to him, each testing kit has a 30-minute interpretation window, but you can double-check the pamphlet that comes with the item to be sure.

He went on to say: “If a line shows *after* the interpretation window, it is not considered a positive test. You don’t need to isolate anything, and you don’t need to schedule a PCR.” Regardless of the lateral flow result, Dr. Hudson-Peacock restated NHS advice, which recommends that anyone experiencing symptoms should isolate and schedule a PCR test.