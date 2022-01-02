The Washington Newsday
Photo of sign at Mossley Hill hospital

The most recent information on the new’state of the art’ Mossley Hill Hospital.

0
By on News

The most recent information on the new’state of the art’ Mossley Hill Hospital.

The former Mossley Hill Hospital is being demolished, with plans to begin construction on a brand new institution on the site in 2022.

Plans for a new 106-bed mental health hospital in south Liverpool were first presented in 2017, and would see the previous site demolished to make way for a cutting-edge facility.

Mersey Care’s proposals were resubmitted in February 2021 because the previous submission had not been completed.

Covid denialists attack a room at Aintree Hospital, accusing NHS workers of ‘aiding genocide.’

After the hospital operations were relocated in the summer, some preparation work was done on the vacant hospital site.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.