The Most Recent in a String of Controversial Flavors Is Ben & Jerry’s New Cori Bush Ice Cream.

Ben & Jerry’s unveiled a new ice cream flavor on Monday to promote Missouri Representative Cori Bush’s proposed Persons’s Response Act, which aims to reduce police aggression against people who suffer from mental disorders or other health issues.

Some detractors, though, have labeled Bush’s proposed legislation—and now Ben & Jerry’s—as anti-police.

During a news conference with Bush, Jabari Paul, the company’s U.S. activism manager, announced the launch of the new flavor, “Change Is Brewing.” A cold brew coffee ice cream with marshmallow swirls and fudge brownies is part of the limited-edition release.

As part of the Vermont ice cream company’s dedication to furthering racial justice, Paul said proceeds from the new flavor will go to groups fighting to transform public safety in America.

“The flavor supports the vision of a world where everyone, including Black and Brown people, may thrive,” Paul said.

In June, Bush introduced the People’s Response Act. The $10 billion proposal would create a community safety branch within the Department of Health and Human Services, which would deploy non-police first responders in emergency situations including mental health, substance abuse, or other health or behavioral disorders.

The Democratic Congresswoman has called on her party to “defund the police” on numerous occasions, a position she consistently defends. Ben & Jerry’s is also known for its progressive political activism.

In a 2016 blog post, the corporation expressed support for Black Lives Matter, saying that “to stay silent about violence and threats to the lives and well-being of black people is to be participating in that violence and threats.”

Ben & Jerry’s has also issued remarks in support of refugees and transgender persons, as well as promoting white supremacy resistance. Last year, the brand collaborated with Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback, on a nonfat frozen yogurt that raised money for his social justice group, Know Your Rights Camp.

Other flavors that have demonstrated the company’s political stance include “Pecan Resist,” which carried a message of resistance to discriminatory policies against people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, and others; and “Justice ReMix’d,” which the company collaborated on with Advancement Project. This is a condensed version of the information.