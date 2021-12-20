The most prevalent initial cancer symptom, which is observed in 23% of all patients.

According to reports, experts have discovered a common early symptom among millions of cancer patients.

There are over 100 types of cancer, which cause millions of deaths each year around the world.

According to the Express, a lack of knowledge of early indicators is claimed to contribute to the fatal toll.

Before cancer is identified, it can spread throughout the body, necessitating a longer or more difficult course of therapy and limiting some people’s chances of recovery.

Early cancer identification is critical for maintaining life and determining the best treatment options.

A study was done to help raise awareness of the early warning symptoms of any type of cancer, and the most “frequent” indicator prior to diagnosis was discovered.

This knowledge gap was addressed in a study published in the Journal of Public Health.

“Raising awareness of suspected cancer signs is vital for timely help-seeking,” researchers wrote in the study abstract.

“Recent efforts have emphasized symptom groupings (such as stomach discomfort) rather than individual alarm signs linked to specific cancer sites.”

“Understanding the prevalence and character of presenting abdominal symptoms among cancer patients should improve the design and evaluation of public health awareness programs,” the researchers wrote.

They looked at 15,956 patients in England who were later diagnosed with cancer and had eight presenting abdominal symptoms (abdominal pain, change in bowel habit, bloating/distension, dyspepsia, rectal bleeding, dysphagia, reflux, and nausea/vomiting).

Nearly a quarter (23 percent) of cancer patients presented with abdominal symptoms before being diagnosed with one of 27 common and rare malignancies, according to the findings.

“Abdominal symptoms are prevalent at presentation among cancer patients, whereas time to presentation varies per symptom,” the researchers concluded.

“Awareness campaigns may be more important for symptoms linked with longer intervals between seeking care.”

Other signs and symptoms of cancer include:

Your feces contains blood.

Constipation or diarrhoea for no apparent reason

Feeling as if you haven’t completely emptied your bowels after using the restroom

Experiencing stomach or back pain? (anus).

“Although it’s unlikely to be cancer,” the NHS advises, “it’s crucial to chat with a GP so they can investigate.”

Early detection of cancer makes it easier to treat, according to the health organization.

“If your doctor detects cancer, he or she will refer you to a specialist within two days.”

“The summary comes to an end.”