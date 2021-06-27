The most pressing concern, according to Javid, is surviving the pandemic.

As he took over as Health Secretary, Sajid Javid stated that the government’s “most immediate priority” will be to bring the country through the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Javid, speaking to the media for the first time since taking over from Matt Hancock on Saturday, acknowledged the “great responsibility” he faced.

He also stated that he will “do everything in my power to ensure that I deliver for this magnificent country.”

Mr Javid’s return to the Cabinet came barely 90 minutes after Mr Hancock resigned on Saturday, following the release of video evidence showing him breaking social distance rules by kissing an aide in his ministerial office.

Mr Hancock had worked “incredibly hard” and “achieved a lot,” according to Mr Javid, a former chancellor and home secretary, who added: “We are still in a pandemic, and I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible, and that will be my most immediate priority, to see that we can return to normal as soon as possible.”