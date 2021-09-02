The most populous county in Washington has reinstated the mask mandate for large outdoor events.

Due to an increase in Delta variant coronavirus cases, Washington state’s most densely populated county announced Thursday that outside mask regulations for large gatherings will be reinstated, according to the Associated Press.

In addition, when social separation isn’t possible, people are advised to wear masks in other outdoor contexts.

As of September 7, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people over the age of 5 will be required to wear masks at outdoor events with 500 or more participants, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County. Outdoor masks are indicated in instances where children aged 5 and up, regardless of vaccination status, are unable to maintain a social distance of 6 feet.

“With high rates of disease dissemination and our health-care system struggling to keep up,” the health agency said, “it is necessary to take further actions to keep ourselves and our communities safe.”

According to the Associated Press, state health officials are stating that Washington is running out of intensive care unit beds, which is a reality for many states coping with Delta variant case rises. The number of cases is close to the all-time highs witnessed in the early months of the pandemic.

About 2.2 million people live in King County, which includes Seattle. Only a few weeks ago, King County Executive Dow Constantine boasted that the county has one of the highest immunization rates of any significant county in the United States. More than 70% of those aged 12 and over had gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of last week.

The county health service said in a statement that despite the region’s high immunization rates, “about 750,000 persons in King County remain unvaccinated and susceptible to COVID-19.”

This number does not include children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccinated persons have a “far lower chance” of receiving and spreading the disease than unvaccinated ones, according to health officials, “but the risk is not zero.”

The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is entering hospitals at a “alarming” rate, according to state health experts, and is putting a strain on health care staff. In the state’s hospitals, there are currently about 1,500 COVID-19 patients.

