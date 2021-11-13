The most popular Merseyside houses are currently available for £250,000.

Zoopla has compiled a list of the most popular houses available for £250,000 in Merseyside, and you’ll be astonished at what you can acquire.

The average property price in Liverpool is just over £187,000, but if you’re willing to spend a little more, you’ll be able to locate a variety of different properties from throughout the region’s many boroughs.

Merseyside boasts a plethora of beautiful suburbs, each with excellent transportation connections, a plethora of adjacent local companies, and plenty of green space.

Here are some of the residences available for £250,000, ranging from grandiose family homes with sprawling front and back yards to modest terrace houses.

This large corner lot has been regarded as the “ideal location for a family home.”

The house has four bedrooms, wide, sunny rooms, and well-kept front and back gardens, as well as a driveway.

The house is located in Woolton, which has decent transportation options and is close to Halewood Park.

This three-bedroom semi-detached house is located off Eaton Road in West Derby, just a short walk from Alder Hey Hospital and with access to Queens Drive and the M62 motorway nearby.

The house offers three bedrooms and other amenities, including a rear bay window with views of the garden and a laminate flooring entrance hall.

There is also a brick wall border with iron gates and off-street parking, as well as a patio space with side access and a lush garden at the back of the property.

This beautiful and tidy terraced house is located in the prestigious area of Aigburth, close to prominent landmarks such as Lark Lane, Sefton Park, and Aigburth Cricket Club.

Aigburth is home to a number of ‘exceptional’ rated schools, as well as excellent road, rail, and bus access into the city center.

Both the front and back of the house include parlor rooms, and there are two double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and a family bathroom upstairs.

This three-bedroom home is located in the highly desirable Wavertree neighborhood, close to a variety of stores, supermarkets, restaurants, bars, and public transportation.