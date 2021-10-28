The most popular dog costumes for Halloween in 2021 have been revealed.

We’re well into October, and Halloween is just around the corner – and this year, the whole family is participating.

This year’s Halloween costumes for dogs have been more popular than ever, with brands ranging from Matalan to Boohoo offering everything from classics like ghosts and spiders to movie icons – should you feel the want to channel Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

According to Google search data, the basic yet iconic pumpkin has been the most popular Halloween attire for dogs this year.

The findings were released alongside the rest of the top five – bats, ghosts, pirates, and zombies – by digital agency Liberty Marketing.

Although Halloween is on Sunday, there is still time for your pet to join in the festivities if you haven’t been able to plan ahead of time.

Here’s where you can pick up a last-minute costume and get your hands on it before Halloween.

Pumpkin

In 2021, the Halloween classic is at the top of the list of most-searched dog outfits.

After all, why not?

What could be more Halloween-y than a pumpkin? This variant costs £13.99 and comes in a variety of sizes.

BatDo you have more than one pet?

We’ve got you covered.

This bat costume includes a witch’s hat, eerie bandanna, and a number of pumpkin-themed bells that can be attached to your pet’s collar.

The price is now £14.59, with a 10% discount available.

Ghost

You don’t have to break the bank to get your dog a costume, especially if you’re not sure they’ll appreciate it.

This ghost costume is only £3.95, including free shipping, and will arrive in time for the weekend.

Pirate

If your dog like the water (and who doesn’t? ), the Captain Jack S-paw-row is the suit for them, which is now available for £22.95.

Spider

This spider suit is now available to click and collect for £8 at Pets at Home. It comes in a variety of sizes.

If you think your dog is quick on its feet on four legs, see how they perform with more.