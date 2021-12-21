The most popular dog breeds in the United Kingdom in 2021 were the Boxer and Shiba Inu.

According to recent study, the most popular dog breeds in the UK this year were boxers, Shibas, and French bulldogs.

The frequency of annual online searches for different dog breeds was analyzed by MapleCasino to determine the favorites for 2021, and Boxers came out on top.

The Boxer was the most looked for dog breed, according to the casino expert’s data, which evaluated breeds recognized by The Kennel Club, with a yearly average of 3,204,000 searches.

Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu, a Japanese dog breed, came in second with 3,036,000 searches in a year.

However, the crypto currency of the same name, according to MapleCasino, may have contributed to its popularity as a search phrase.

This year, French bulldogs were the third most popular breed in the UK, with an estimated 2,484,000 searches.

“During the lockdowns of the previous couple of years, many people have sought companionship in the form of a dog as owners are often able to spend more time with their four-legged pet due to working from home,” a MapleCasino representative told TeamDogs.

“Because dogs are one of the most popular pet choices in British families, it’s fascinating to see which breeds are the most popular.”

“According to the data, the Boxer is the most popular breed, which is likely owing to its desirable characteristics of being playful, intelligent, and loyal.”

The Cocker Spaniel placed fourth on the list, with an average of 192,000 searches per month, totaling 2,304,000 searches for the year.

Both the Cocker Spaniel and the Boxer were selected among the top 10 favorite breeds in the UK in our sister site TeamDogs’ Best Breeds competition.

The ever-popular Golden Retriever was also in the top five, with an annual average of 2,136,000 Google searches, making it the year’s most Googled gun dog.

