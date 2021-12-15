The most popular Christmas chocolates in the United Kingdom have been named.

The most popular Christmas chocolates in the United Kingdom have been revealed.

We all love to indulge in our favorite holiday goodies around this time of year, and what could be better than tubs of Celebrations, Quality Street, Heroes, and Roses?

They’re a must-have for the holidays. In December, you’ll see them in every grocery, office, and home you go to. Which chocolate delight, however, stands out from the rest? People want B&M’s £5 ‘cute’ hamper for Christmas Eve. In a new poll done by Foxy Bingo, 2,000 Britons were asked to name their favorite chocolates from the Celebrations, Quality Street, Cadbury Heroes, and Roses ranges.

Ahead of the holiday season, the Celebrations Malteser has been crowned the best Christmas tub chocolate available in the UK.

Purple One from Quality Street, as well as Cadbury Heroes’ Dairy Milk and Twirl, were very popular.

Despite widespread belief that Bounties are unpopular, the iconic Celebrations chocolate was revealed to be the fifth most popular in Christmas tubs.

The Hazel Whirl from Roses and the Dairy Milk from Cadbury Heroes are the most popular chocolates in each tub, alongside Celebrations’ Malteser and Quality Street’s Purple One.

Quality Street’s Green Triangle, on the other hand, has been named the least popular of the chocolates available.

Malteser – Malteser – Malteser – Malteser – Mal

The Purple One of Quality Street

Dairy Milk Cadbury Heroes

Cadbury Heroes – Bounty – TwirlCelebrations

Whispa – Cadbury Heroes

Galaxy – Celebrations

Galaxy Caramel for Celebrations

Hazel Whirl – Roses

Hazelnut Roses in Caramel