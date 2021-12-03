The most popular baby names for 2021 have been revealed, with an old favorite reclaiming the top spot.

The top baby names for 2021 have been published so far, with some new trends emerging.

Hundreds of thousands of parents have registered their baby names on BabyCentre, which has analyzed the data to see which names are the most popular.

Over the last year, superhero names have become more popular, with Marvel names like Thor seeing an increase in registrations.

Other parents chose names with a travel theme, such as Devon and Skye.

Many names from last year’s top 100 for boys and girls have returned this year, but there are a few cute new additions as well.

Zayn and Omar are among the new boys’ names on the list, while Leah and Maeve are among the new girls’ names.

Ryan and Kai are two names that have increased dramatically year over year, while Mila and Maya have also increased dramatically.

Olivia, which had been the most popular girl’s name for several years until 2020, has reclaimed the top spot, pushing Sophia to second place.

The top 100 boys’ and girls’ names for 2021 are listed below.

Muhammad

NoahOliver

GeorgeLeoTheoFreddieHarry

JackArthur

CharlieRyan

EthanHenry

ArchieFinley

LucasOscarJacob

ThomasIsaac

AdamAlfie

ElijahJaxon

Aiden

Louie

Joshua

Luca

TommyJamesMax

DanielReuben

LiamTeddyArlo

Alexander

Logan

Jayden

William

MichaelTheodore

MasonYusuf

RoryEzra

Albie

DylanCaleb

Nathan

Roman

Jude

OllieBenjamin

Myles

AyaanFinnZacharyZayn

Joseph

SamuelHugo

AliSebastian

Reggie

Hunter

KaiHarrison

Rowan

DavidEdward

AlexRonnie

TobyRiley

JesseLuke

OmarIbrahim

FrankieBlake

GabrielJason

Grayson

LeviJasper

EliMilo

AbdulMatthew

Asher

JohnHudson

Carter

Nathaniel

JakeLeon

BobbyStanley

Olivia

Sophia

Lily

Amelia

Ava

Mia

Isla

Freya

Ella

Rosie

AriaIvy

EmilyGrace

Isabella

Poppy

Mila

Evie

MayaWillow

Hannah

Sophie

Luna

ZaraFlorence

LaylaDaisy

Elsie

Evelyn

PhoebeMillieNurSienna

Charlotte

Emilia

ZoeAda

AliceFatima

EvaRubySarah

Hallie

Chloe

Maisie

Isabelle

Ayla

Emma

Maryam

Scarlett

Matilda

Ellie

LylaHarper

Molly

Jessica

Eliza

TheaArabella

Eliana

LeahViolet

Maria

Erin

LucyLottie. “The summary has come to an end.”