The most popular baby names for 2021 have been revealed, with an old favorite reclaiming the top spot.
Hundreds of thousands of parents have registered their baby names on BabyCentre, which has analyzed the data to see which names are the most popular.
Over the last year, superhero names have become more popular, with Marvel names like Thor seeing an increase in registrations.
Other parents chose names with a travel theme, such as Devon and Skye.
Many names from last year’s top 100 for boys and girls have returned this year, but there are a few cute new additions as well.
Zayn and Omar are among the new boys’ names on the list, while Leah and Maeve are among the new girls’ names.
Ryan and Kai are two names that have increased dramatically year over year, while Mila and Maya have also increased dramatically.
Olivia, which had been the most popular girl’s name for several years until 2020, has reclaimed the top spot, pushing Sophia to second place.
The top 100 boys’ and girls’ names for 2021 are listed below.
Muhammad
NoahOliver
GeorgeLeoTheoFreddieHarry
JackArthur
CharlieRyan
EthanHenry
ArchieFinley
LucasOscarJacob
ThomasIsaac
AdamAlfie
ElijahJaxon
Aiden
Louie
Joshua
Luca
TommyJamesMax
DanielReuben
LiamTeddyArlo
Alexander
Logan
Jayden
William
MichaelTheodore
MasonYusuf
RoryEzra
Albie
DylanCaleb
Nathan
Roman
Jude
OllieBenjamin
Myles
AyaanFinnZacharyZayn
Joseph
SamuelHugo
AliSebastian
Reggie
Hunter
KaiHarrison
Rowan
DavidEdward
AlexRonnie
TobyRiley
JesseLuke
OmarIbrahim
FrankieBlake
GabrielJason
Grayson
LeviJasper
EliMilo
AbdulMatthew
Asher
JohnHudson
Carter
Nathaniel
JakeLeon
BobbyStanley
Olivia
Sophia
Lily
Amelia
Ava
Mia
Isla
Freya
Ella
Rosie
AriaIvy
EmilyGrace
Isabella
Poppy
Mila
Evie
MayaWillow
Hannah
Sophie
Luna
ZaraFlorence
LaylaDaisy
Elsie
Evelyn
PhoebeMillieNurSienna
Charlotte
Emilia
ZoeAda
AliceFatima
EvaRubySarah
Hallie
Chloe
Maisie
Isabelle
Ayla
Emma
Maryam
Scarlett
Matilda
Ellie
LylaHarper
Molly
Jessica
Eliza
TheaArabella
Eliana
LeahViolet
Maria
Erin
LeahViolet
Maria
Erin
LucyLottie