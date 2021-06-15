The most popular baby names for 2021 have been revealed, with a new addition at the top.

The best baby names for 2021 have been announced so far, with a new name leading the girls’ list.

New parents seeking inspiration frequently consult similar lists, and parenting website Baby Centre, which provides help and information to both parents and children, has mapped this year’s most popular baby names in the United Kingdom.

Many names from last year’s top 100 for boys and girls have returned this year, but there are a few cute new additions as well.

For a long time, names like Olivia and Amelia have been popular choices for baby girls in the United Kingdom, frequently ranking in the top 5, but in recent years, popular television shows have influenced parents’ choices.

In the previous few years, Arya, the name of a character from Game of Thrones, has risen to the top of parents’ favorites.

Traditional names for boys such as Thomas and George have never gone out of style, while religious influences have boosted the popularity of names such as Gabriel and Muhammad.

However, there is a new number one name for girls, as Lily has surpassed Olivia and Sophia to take the top place, according to The Mirror.

This year, it appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are following the practice by naming their baby Lilibet after her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and referring to her as “Lili.”

The royal theme continues throughout the list, with Elizabeth joining the top 100 for the first time.

“Lily stormed in to seize the crown, while Elizabeth, the name that inspired Meghan and Harry’s choice, is a new entry,” Sarah Redshaw, managing editor of BabyCentre, said.

“Perhaps, like with Archie, the attention on the names will ensure that they remain popular for a few more years.”

The top 100 girls’ and boys’ names are listed below.

