The most in-demand postcodes in Merseyside where it’s simplest to sell your home.

Liverpool has among of the quickest property sales in the UK, with houses selling at an all-time high in some locations.

Property is selling in a matter of weeks in some postcodes, but less so in others.

According to the data, Liverpool is the second best city in the country to be a seller right now, according to housing finance experts TIC Finance.

The information is based on the area’s average market growth rate, the average number of days it takes to sell a home, and the average estate agent charge.

According to the data, Liverpool’s market growth rate has increased by 15.70% in the last year, with the average house selling in just 21 days.

This is in contrast to locations like London, where the average time to sell a home is 77 days.

We look at which postcodes are bringing in the most money for sellers and which are taking the longest to sell.

The fastest selling postcode was L37, which covers the affluent Formby suburb, with 22 house sales each month and an average asking price of £332,241.

The L18 postcode, which covers territories in both Merseyside and Lancashire, and the L39 postcode, which covers areas in both Merseyside and Lancashire, were both in the top three.

L27 was on the other end of the spectrum, with three houses selling in a month for an average asking price of £118,235.

