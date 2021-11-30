The most important takeaways from Boris Johnson’s Covid press conference.

As the number of confirmed cases of the Omicron variety reached 22, Boris Johnson promised to “throw everything” at the Covid booster jab roll-out this winter.

At least 400 military soldiers will assist the NHS and volunteers in delivering vaccines, with centers “rising up like Christmas trees,” according to the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson appeared to clash with one of his top scientists during a press briefing at Number 10 about whether people should hold social events during Christmas.

As the Covid booster scheme being quickly scaled up, an Omicron case has been verified in Liverpool.

Here’s what we discovered.

Mr Johnson stated that everyone who is eligible for a coronavirus booster shot will get one by the end of January, as part of “another big British vaccination effort” to combat the Omicron variety.

“By the end of January, we want to be able to offer a booster to everyone who is eligible,” he stated.

“We’ve already distributed about 18 million boosters across the United Kingdom, but we still have millions more to distribute to safeguard the most vulnerable.”

“After that, we’ll rapidly go down the cohorts, and we’ll work with the devolved administrations to build up capacity across the UK to the levels we achieved during the previous vaccination initiative.”

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that everyone who is eligible gets the booster in little over two months,” she says.

Dr Jenny Harries, the head of the UK’s Health Security Agency, suggested that decreasing the amount of social interactions people have could help restrict the spread of the new Omicron type.

“If we all restrict our social interactions a little bit, actually that helps to keep the variation at bay,” Dr Harries stated during a round of TV interviews.

Boris Johnson, on the other hand, believes that there is no need to “alter the overall guidelines about how people should spend their lives.”

“The guidance is same, and we’re attempting to adopt a balanced and proportionate approach,” he said.

The government does not want people to cancel Christmas parties or nativity plays, according to Mr Johnson.

The government does not want people to cancel Christmas parties or nativity plays, according to Mr Johnson.

"We don't want people to cancel such events," he said during a press conference today. "We believe that is the best thing for kids by far."