The most important announcements at Apple’s 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference

Apple has wrapped up its annual sneak peek at new features coming to the iPhone and other Apple devices and services later this year.

When the program is given to the public in the autumn, here’s a peek at the major changes on the way.

– Apple’s iOS 15

FaceTime is getting the biggest makeover in iOS 15, and in the aftermath of the epidemic and the advent of applications like Teams and Zoom, it will now look and feel much more like those platforms.

For the first time, FaceTime users will be able to arrange conversations and share links to join virtual meetings, including links that will allow Android and Windows users to join FaceTime calls via a web browser — another first.

The other significant change is what Apple refers to as Focus.

This expands on the Do Not Disturb function by introducing new Focus themes, which block alerts from friends and family when in work mode, or shut out notes from coworkers when a user wants to spend quality time with loved ones.

Notifications have also been upgraded with the addition of a new Summary tool, which will put some, less urgent warnings together as a collection and may be scheduled to come through when you have more time.

In other news, the Wallet app is now supporting house and hotel room keys, as well as office passes for the first time, allowing users to enter using their iPhone.

In addition, Apple Maps now has a new, more detailed 3D design, and the iPhone camera can now detect and pluck text from photos.

– iPad Operating System

Widgets, which were first introduced on the iPhone home screen last year, are now available on the iPad, and multitasking features have been improved to provide users more options for customizing split-screen setups.

A Quick Note feature is also coming, allowing users to launch a new note by swiping from the corner of the screen with an Apple Pencil at any time and within any app. (This is a brief piece.)