The most hazardous and crime-ridden districts of Liverpool have been identified.

According to the most recent crime statistics for Liverpool, 6,765 offenses were reported in the city in September.

With 2,611 incidents, ‘Hub Four,’ which includes the city center, Toxteth, sections of Edge Hill, Wavertree, and Aigburth, had the most.

Six hundred and seventy-five people in that hub are still being investigated, 901 have had their investigations concluded with “no suspect discovered,” and 606 have been unable to prosecute the suspect.

After two days of violence across Merseyside, three men were stabbed and critically injured.

With roughly 1,615 offenses documented around Ropewalks, Central Station, and the waterfront, the city center has the highest prevalence of recorded crime.

The results for September show a modest increase over August’s figures, which showed 6,687 offences across the city.

The results contrast with February of this year, when just 5,588 offenses were reported, most likely as a result of the pandemic’s social limitations.

There were 2,050 events documented in ‘Hub One,’ which includes Anfield, Everton, Kirkdale, Norris Green, Croxteth, and Fazakerley.

The police recorded 1,308 offenses in ‘Hub Two,’ which includes West Derby, Old Swan, Fairfield, Knotty Ash, Stoneycroft, and Tuebrook.

In July, 796 infractions were registered in “Hub Three,” which includes Hunts Cross, Speke, Woolton, Childwall, Allerton, Belle Vale, and Netherley.

Violent and sexual offenses were the most common types of crime in all four hubs, with public order offenses and anti-social behavior coming in second and third.

All of these data are for September.