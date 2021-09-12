The ‘most fun you can have while imprisoned in a mortuary’ is a tour in Liverpool.

If you’re courageous enough, a terrifying tour in Liverpool brings you down to the city’s oldest morgue.

Shiverpool, a group dedicated to uncovering the city’s actual ghost stories, is conducting 90-minute tours of “haunted” locales such as “The Liverpool Dead House.”

Each trip will include terrifying ghost stories and fascinating myths about the city, as well as information about the city’s darker history, including Victorian cemeteries.

The morgue itself, which is only accessible via a trapdoor, is said to be located “quietly within a medieval garden, concealed behind the Gothic spire of a floating chapel,” making it the ideal pastime for Halloween.

The stories range from massive castles and dark airless dungeons with marble façade and sanctuary stones to lofty banking halls and scary corridors of power, the regal magnificence of the Town Hall, and crooked lamp-lit alleyways.

It’s an attraction that’s gotten fantastic reviews for a long time, with one TripAdvisor user describing it as “the most fun you can have while imprisoned in a morgue” back in 2017.

“Our two guides (Robin and Paul) seemed to have endless energy and excitement, as well as an encyclopaedic knowledge of Liverpool’s darker side,” Clare W commented. We completed our tour being locked up in a morgue, which was hilariously entertaining and resulted in quite a few leaps and shrieks… brilliant!!

“They were equally interesting and amusing, and they worked hard to include my daughter (the group’s sole child) in all of the fun and activities. She had a great time and stated that it was the highlight of our city weekend.

“We had a great day and would definitely book one of the other tours the next time we visit.”

A lot of September days are already sold out, but there are still a few spots left in October.

Since 2005, Shiverpool has been providing after-hours theatrical tours of Liverpool, and its Hope Street Shivers experience was crowned Visit England’s Best Guided Tour in England.

“Our purpose in this life (and the next) is to give enthusiastic narrative and immersive,” the company says on its website.

“The summary comes to an end.”