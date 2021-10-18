The most frequently asked questions about dog feces have been answered.

Checking your dog’s poop on a daily basis will help you notice any problems early on, even if it isn’t the most pleasurable activity. It’s a simple and effective way to determine your dog’s general health.

The feces of a healthy dog is hard and slightly wet. Knowing what your dog’s regular, healthy stool looks like will help you see any changes and be on the lookout for health issues that haven’t yet manifested themselves in your dog’s behavior.

Whether you’re concerned or simply interested, pet specialists at Bob Martin recommend having a short look at your dog’s feces before picking it up to get a regular indication of how healthy your dog is.

They looked into which questions about dog poo generate the most Google searches in a month and have answered the top six queries below.

There were 7,100 searches.

It’s normal to be concerned if you notice blood in your dog’s feces, and there are a variety of reasons for this. Constipation, allergies, eating something improper for their digestive system, bacterial or viral infection, injury, or colitis are all common causes of blood in your dog’s stools.

It’s also possible that it’s a symptom of something more serious, such as cancer, haemorrhagic gastroenteritis, or obstructions, therefore you should consult your veterinarian to rule out these possibilities.

There were 5,800 searches.

The worms are buried inside your dog’s gut in the early stages of illness, making it difficult to detect them. However, as the tapeworms mature, they begin to shed segments containing eggs, which irritate your dog’s bottom as they poo.

When your dog poos, the worms appear in their feces as grains of rice, thus this is what you should check for as a warning indication. Another indicator of worms is your dog’s bottom dragging across the floor, often known as’scooting.’ This is because the worms irritate the skin. In addition to keeping a watch on their faeces, deworm your dog on a regular basis with a high-quality worming treatment.

There were 3,400 searches.

The following are some of the conditions that can cause white poo. “The summary has come to an end.”