The most expensive residences sold in Wirral this year are located in these three postcodes.

Wirral’s most costly properties sold this year are concentrated in just three postcodes.

According to property register records, the majority of the 12 houses sold for more than £1 million in Wirral in 2021, which are located in some of the borough’s most attractive neighborhoods, are in just one postcode.

Seven of the 12 mansions are in just three streets, all of which are in Wirral’s lush millionaires row.

The Hermes delivery driver abandons the package to be ‘shredded.’

The majority are in Caldy, and most are nestled away behind tree-lined gates, with the houses hardly visible from the street.

We take a look at the borough’s 12 most costly sales so far in 2021.

Bidston Road in CH43 is a beautiful Prenton street packed with million-pound homes, including 67 Bidston Road, which sold for a cool £1 million in March.

Axholme on Noctorum Road, also in Prenton, sold for a stunning £2.1 million in February.

It’s not difficult to see what’s behind the exorbitant price tag, which is set back on a quiet lane in one of Wirral’s most elite districts.

Caldy Road, in the elite CH48 Caldy postcode, has seen two of Wirral’s most expensive house sales this year.

In February of this year, 164 Caldy Road sold for £1.3 million, and 122 Caldy Road sold for £1.525 million a month later.

122 Caldy Road has a billiard room, as well as living, dining, kitchen, downstairs WC and utility room, eight bedrooms, and a self-contained apartment, according to a current brochure.

Three of Wirral’s hottest houses are located on Croft Drive East, also in Caldy.

In February, 40 Croft Drive East sold for £1.55 million, while 17 Croft Drive East sold for £1.29 million the following month.

29 Croft Drive East, which sold in March for £1.29 million, has a swimming pool located in lovely gardens, as well as a large open concept living area and tastefully appointed bedrooms.

According to Land Registry records, a house at 8 Long Hey Road in another posh Caldy area sold for £1.125 million in April.

In February, Red Latches in Caldy’s Kings Drive sold for £1.325 million.

Two of the most expensive homes in Thorsway have recently sold. “The summary has come to an end.”