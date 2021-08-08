The most complained about TV show is about drugs, drinking, and smoking, according to Ofcom.

Coronation Street has been named the most complained-about show on British television due to its depiction of smoking, drinking, and drug usage.

68 percent of 11-15 year olds and 77 percent of 16-18 year olds indicated they’ve seen smoking on TV, according to a research submitted to Parliament by the Action on Smoking and Health group.

The National Cancer Institute and the US Department of Health and Human Services have both conducted studies that suggest a correlation between smoking imagery and young people starting to smoke.

Shirley Ballas teases that this year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrity line-up is the finest ever.

Hundreds of individuals have complained to the broadcast regulator Ofcom over tobacco, alcohol, and drug usage being broadcast on television.

In addition, Vape Club used a Freedom of Information Act request to find out which shows had received the most complaints over the last five years.

Complaints have also been made about the same issue on Love Island, Emmerdale, and This Morning.

These are the five British TV shows that have received the most complaints in the last five years for inciting smoking, drinking, or drug use.

Natalie Nunn, who was evicted from the final round of Celebrity Big Brother in series 18, stated that producers withheld drinks from inebriated competitors because they behaved so horribly.

This Morning is no stranger to controversy, having been chastised for anything from vaccine views to live-streaming horse’s milk.

This Morning, on the other hand, has received 25 complaints for its representations of adult behaviors such as smoking and drinking.

Eric Pollard (Christ Chittell) of Emmerdale was awarded the unhealthiest character in UK soaps in 2013.

In 62 percent of his scenes, he was discovered to be drinking or talking about drinking.

Emmerdale has received 52 complaints in the previous five years, indicating that some fans still believe the show glorifies smoking and excessive drinking.

Love Island is one of the most popular TV shows in the United Kingdom, known for its scenes of excess and immorality.

With its youthful audience in mind, and following a slew of complaints, the show has now made smoking illegal.

According to one participant, contenders who smoked were given 20 cigarettes per day prior to the ban.

Eight packages of cigarettes were visible, according to viewers. “The summary has come to an end.”