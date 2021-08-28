The most and least dependable vehicles on the road have been revealed.

Following a survey of over 16,000 drivers, the most and least reliable automobiles on the market in the UK have been revealed.

The Reliability Survey, conducted by consumer newspaper What Car?, looks at nearly new cars and those up to five years old, and provides scores for 178 vehicles from 30 manufacturers.

A total of six models received a perfect score of 100 percent. The current Audi TT, Mazda CX-3, Mini Convertible, and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, as well as the previous-generation Dacia Sandero and Honda HR-V, were among them.

Lexus was voted the most dependable brand, with an overall score of 98.7 and no vehicle receiving a score lower than 98.4. Dacia of Romania came in second with a score of 97.3, followed by Suzuki of Japan with a score of 97.1.

Land Rover and Fiat, on the other hand, had the lowest marks of 82 and 82.5 percent, respectively.

With an average score of 88.8, luxury SUVs received the lowest rating. With a score of 97.9%, the Porsche Macan defied the trend, while the Land Rover Discovery had the lowest score of 72.1.

Looking at particular segments, the BMW 1 Series had the highest overall rating of 97.7%, the Nissan Leaf received the highest reliability rating of 98.6, and the Skoda Superb received the highest executive rating of 99.2.

“The UK’s used car market is currently flourishing, making it all the more crucial that people know which models will be reliable,” said Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car? The 2018 What Car? Reliability Survey reveals the brands and models with the greatest and worst reliability records, based on comments from over 16,000 owners.

“Our latest research also reveals that a high price tag isn’t always a guarantee of reliability, as some of the most reliable automobiles in the UK are among the cheapest.”

The 16,328 automobile owners were asked if their car had broken down in the previous year, how long it took to fix it, and how much it cost, with the overall score expressed as a percentage. A defect had occurred in 20% of the cases, with 85% of them being rectified for free.