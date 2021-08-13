The most affordable broadband plans for August 2021.

Finding the appropriate broadband provider might be difficult.

There are a lot of firms out there claiming to offer the same thing: a fantastic price.

Many providers may lock you into long contracts, often lasting 18 months or longer, and some will boost fixed fees once the fixed contract expires.

Given the length of a typical broadband contract, you’ll want to pick one that’s dependable, has fast server speeds, and best meets your needs.

In light of this, we’ve combed the market for the greatest broadband deals available right now.

Standard (average rates of 10-11 megabits per second), superfast, and ultrafast (fibre) broadband speeds are all available in the options below, so you may choose which is best for you.

On the bargains, we’ve also listed any further offers.

If the list below hasn’t convinced you, comparison sites like Money Supermarket and Broadband Genie are a fantastic place to start. Enter your postcode to see the best deals in your neighborhood.

Please keep in mind that the deals listed below are current as of August 13, 2021, and will vary depending on your location.

Vodafone

If you go with Vodafone, you can get a broadband plan for £22 per month that includes a free £85 Amazon coupon.

For £22 per month, the 24-month contract includes average internet speeds of 35mb, unlimited downloads, no set-up fees, and pay-as-you-go calls.

The deal is only for new customers and ends on August 19 – find out more here.

For just £26 per month, Vodafone offers Superfast 100 broadband with speeds of 102 megabits per second.

This 24-month contract offers unlimited downloads, no set-up fees, and pay-as-you-go phone calls. This one also comes with a free £85 Amazon voucher.

Both discounts expire on August 19, 2021, and you can get them here.

RIGHT NOW Broadband

For £22 per month, NOW Broadband offers super fiber and unlimited calls.

The 12-month contract is exclusively available to new subscribers and includes a download speed of 63 megabits per second, unlimited downloads, and unlimited calls at any time – there are no set-up fees. “The summary has come to an end.”