The Monument Fire has grown to 183 square miles, while the Dixie and Caldor fires continue to burn.

According to California fire officials, the Monument Fire has grown to 183,000 acres, and more than 2,000 firefighters are working to contain it. Some homeowners have been advised to evacuate.

The fire is raging through Trinity County in northwest California, east of Eureka. According to the US Forest Service, around 37% of the fire was contained on Monday, and it is expected to be totally contained by November 1. It is still the state’s third-largest wildfire.

A lightning strike near Monument Peak on July 30 triggered it. Temperatures hit 89 degrees while firefighters battled the wildfire on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the forest service, the high temperatures, along with a high pressure system that is forecast to bring dry conditions and single-digit humidity, could boost fire activity.

According to the forest service, crews continued to improve containment lines along Hyampom Road and worked along Pattison Ridge on Monday to “keep the fire in check” as it moved downslope.

According to a Facebook post from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, areas along Hyampom Road from Lucky Jeep Trail west to Halfway Ridge were ordered evacuated on Monday. Residents are advised to evacuate the area “immediately” and with caution.

Meanwhile, the Dixie Fire, which had been burning for a long time, had grown to 910,495 acres. The fire has been controlled to 57 percent of its original size.

The fire started on July 13 and is now the state’s second-largest blaze. The Complex Fire, which burned 1,032,648 acres in August 2020, was the largest.

As some evacuated residents have begun to return to their homes, the fire continued “to burn out in the heavy material and was moderated by smoke settling over the fire area” along its West Zone, according to a Monday update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

According to Cal Fire, the southwestern sector of the fire “continues to show intense fire behavior everyday” while advancing south and east. The fire was active in the Ross Canyon Area on Sunday, posing a “challenge” to firefighters.

According to Cal Fire, one person has died as a result of the fire, and more than 1,282 houses have been destroyed. A total of 92 structures have been harmed. A major portion of Greenville was destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown. This is a condensed version of the information.