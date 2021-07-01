The ‘months of torment’ for Marine AFC have come to an end with the approval of a new pitch.

Marine AFC has celebrated the end of “months of misery” after Sefton Council accepted plans to renovate the club’s pitch.

Marine FC’s chief executive James Leary described Wednesday night (June 30) as “emotional” after the council’s planning committee approved the installation of a 3G all-weather pitch at their Crosby ground.

Following the announcement of the decision, Mr. Leary tweeted that it was “perhaps the largest decision ever on behalf of Marine” and that it will result in “a facility the community can be proud of” after “months of torture.”

“Thank you to Sefton Council for backing us on what will be a huge benefit to the local community,” he added. Thanks to my father and [club vice-chair Dave McMillan]for all of their hard work in getting us to this point.”

Following their historic FA Cup encounter against Tottenham Hotspur in March, the club suggested replacing the current pitch, claiming it would be Crosby’s first 3G pitch and open for community use.

However, when the plans were presented to Sefton Council’s Planning Committee earlier this month, councillors expressed worry about the impact of increasing ground usage on surrounding residents.

The committee decided to postpone a decision on the plans until the club could complete a noise study.

The club will also erect fencing along its northern boundary as part of the measures to assist prevent noise from spreading to nearby homes.

The council’s environmental health inspectors had requested a 3m high fence, claiming that the planned 2.2m high fence would still cause “moderate discomfort,” but planning officers felt the smaller fence was better because it would have less of an impact on neighbors’ light and views.

The hours during which the pitch can be utilized in the evenings will also be limited in order to avoid disturbing the neighbors.

On Wednesday, there was little debate over the plans after the noise concerns were resolved, and the committee unanimously accepted the idea.