The monthly rent for a city center condo with amazing views is exorbitant.

There are many rental houses to pick from because many people prefer to reside in the city center.

While there is housing for every budget, there is one city center apartment on the market that is far more expensive than the norm.

One of the most expensive listings on Rightmove right now is a three-bedroom penthouse in the Unity Building on Rumford Place.

On the sale is a ‘remarkable’ property just shy of £1 million with a complete bar.

The part furnished property, which is priced at £1,846 per week, will cost a hefty £8,000 per month to rent and is available to rent on a long-term basis.

The Unity is one of Liverpool’s tallest buildings, and since its completion in 2004, it has become one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks.

It’s famous for its checkerboard design and the over-sized box-shaped penthouse on top.

The RIBA Award for Architecture 2007 was given to it for its design.

The Unity is a 27-story building with amazing views of Liverpool’s city centre and harbour. This three-bedroom apartment is on the 24th floor.

The panoramic windows and many balconies around the penthouse provide views of the Liver Buildings, the River Mersey, and beyond.

Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom and access to balconies with unobstructed Mersey views.

The master bedroom features a walk-in closet as well as views of the renowned Liver Building.

There’s also a huge modern living area with enough room for a full dining table, as well as a corridor and stairwell leading to the bedrooms.

There’s also an open plan kitchen and dining space with a light integrated kitchen and central island, according to images on Rightmove.

Each of the bedrooms is a double room, with the main bedroom having extra space for a second sitting area.

“Keppie Massie are thrilled to offer this exquisite three bedroom Penthouse Apartment located on the 24th Floor in one of the most prestigious buildings in the heart of Liverpool City Centre,” according to the Keppie Massie website.

“There are three huge double bedrooms in the home, each with its own en-suite and access to a balcony with unobstructed views of the.”

“The summary comes to an end.”