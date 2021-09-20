The Monster Trucks Live Tour is coming to Liverpool, and here’s how to buy tickets.

Next year, Hot Wheels will bring its Monster Trucks live event to the UK, with a stop in Liverpool.

The completely immersive experience last visited the city in 2019 and will now make a five-stop journey around Europe with new trucks.

For its international comeback, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Tour is bringing the all-new Mega Wrex truck, which includes a 12ft dinosaur design and 1800 horsepower.

A Liverpool attraction has been awarded one of the UK’s “best value for money” attractions.

The trip will allow fans to witness real-life versions of popular Hot Wheels monster truck toys like Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, and Demo Derby.

Megasaurus, the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot, will make a special appearance, as will the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross.

Fans will also be introduced to the new Bigfoot Midwest Madness, a Hot Wheels and Bigfoot partnership. Race Ace, with the distinctive Hot Wheels flame logo, will also be there.

The popular Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will return, starting a few hours before each show.

Fans will get access to the competition floor to observe the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks’ designs and massive dimensions. The VIP Package includes front-row seats to the action, merchandising, guided Monster Truck excursions, and more. More information can be found here.

“We hope that parents and kids will continue to be blown away by Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live,” Julie Freeland, senior director of Mattel’s Location Based Entertainment, stated.

“The franchise has allowed families to share their love of Hot Wheels, and we can’t wait to bring the tour to additional European locations this spring,” says the company.

On Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16, 2022, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Tour will visit Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 24. You can make a reservation here.

Dates for the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Tour

Monday, March 3rd, Glasgow, United Kingdom – The SSE Hydro

Tuesday, April 4th – Glasgow, United Kingdom – “The summary has come to an end.”