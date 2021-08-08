The Money Saving Expert, Martin Lewis, has issued an urgent warning to everyone with a money jar or piggy bank.

Money Saving Expert’s urgent warning to anyone with money jar or piggy bank. Money Saving Expert is urging people to check their cash before it’s too late.

Anyone with cash stashed in a money jar or piggy bank has been issued an urgent warning.

It was raised in the latest Money Saving Expert newsletter which warned there was £1.4bn in old and unspendable notes and coins out there, that could be languishing in people’s coin jars.

The exact extent of unspendable notes in England has been disclosed by new Bank of England figures, while data from the Royal Mint has revealed the quantity of coins in circulation across the UK.

There are 114 million Bank of England £5 paper notes and 76 million Bank of England £10 paper notes still out there, according to the Bank. Meanwhile, the Royal Mint says there are around 109 million old round pound coins that have yet to be returned.

This implies there’s at least £1.4 billion in cash that can’t be spent since it’s technically unspendable.

But, happily, there are ways to get your money back into your hands.

The team said: “Your bank may swap or deposit old paper notes and coins.

“Banks don’t legally have to accept old paper notes and coins once they’ve been withdrawn from circulation.

“However, some may continue to allow you to swap them while others may let you deposit old notes and coins into your account.

“The Post Office will also deposit old paper notes and coins into your bank account, which you can then withdraw.”

People having old £5 or £10 notes can exchange them for polymer ones at the Bank of England, either in person or by mail, according to Martin’s team.

But the Bank of England nor the Royal Mint will accept old coins.