The Moment Is Captured on Video NYC Seven individuals stab and slash a man.

According to authorities, a new video reveals the moment a guy in New York City was attacked by a group of seven people who stabbed and slashed him.

The footage begins with a man strolling alone around 315 W 44 St. in Manhattan, as shared by the New York Police Department (NYPD) Crime Stoppers Twitter account.

ASSAULT: At 5:37 a.m. on November 10th, in front of 315 W 44 St, an unidentified guy attacked a 62-year-old man with an object. Six more unidentified individuals approached the victim and stabbed and slashed him. If you have any questions, please contact us at 800-577-TIPS or send us a message on Twitter @NYPDTips. Up to $3500 in prizes are available. pic.twitter.com/nOlycI8qUN — New York City Police Department Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) 11 November 2021 As the video progresses, a person appears behind the man, clutching an unidentified object. The person then hits the man in the back with the object, causing him to tumble to the ground. The culprit flees the crime site.

While the victim is still lying on the ground, a group of six people run at him, including the person who struck him first. A seventh guy runs toward the scene and joins in as the mob circles the victim and begins to attack him.

The event occurred on Wednesday, November 10 at approximately 5:37 a.m. local time within the borders of the NYPD’s Midtown South Precinct, according to a representative for the department.

The victim was stabbed and slashed many times, according to the spokesperson, by a gang of seven “unidentified guys.”

The group of unidentified individuals can be seen fleeing the area shortly after stabbing and cutting the man.

According to an NYPD official, the 62-year-old victim suffered “stab and slash wounds to his body, head, and nose.” He was then taken in “critical condition” by emergency medical services (EMS) to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Bellevue. After being treated for his injuries at the hospital, he was eventually “stabilized.”

The trio is shown strolling down a separate street in another segment of the footage obtained by the NYPD, which zooms in on two of their faces.

The NYPD has made no arrests in connection with the event and has released the footage in the hopes that it will be seen by the general public. This is a condensed version of the information.