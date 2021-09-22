The Moment Is Captured on Video After being hit by a New York subway car, a Citi Bike explodes.

A video shared on social media caught the moment a Citi Bike in New York City exploded after being hit by a subway car.

The bicycle is seen laying on the subway rails at the Steinway Street Subway Station in Queens in this video posted to Instagram by the SubwayCreatures account on September 20. As they wait for the train to come, the individual capturing the video can be heard crying “oh no, no, no, no.”

As the train approaches the station, it collides with the bike, resulting in a loud explosion and a blaze of sparks that sends onlookers fleeing. As the subway comes to a standstill, smoke billows from the tracks and fills the station.

