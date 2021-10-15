The Moment Is Captured on Video A woman pours gasoline on a New York yeshiva and sets it on fire.

A video released to Twitter by the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers account shows a lady carrying a red gasoline canister and pouring it on the ground in front of a Brooklyn yeshiva. She then sets fire to it.

According to an NYPD spokeswoman, the incident occurred outside of the Yeshiva of Flatbush, 1609 Avenue J, on Thursday night at roughly 7:27 p.m. local time. According to the spokeswoman, NYPD police received allegations of criminal mischief (arson).

Officers arrived on the site and “found that an unidentified female poured gasoline in front of the Yeshiva and set it on fire,” according to a spokeswoman.

The woman fled the scene on foot after igniting the gasoline on fire, police added, fleeing in a “unknown direction.”

#Brooklyn @NYPD70pct on 10/14/21 @ 7:27 PM WANTED for AN Arson in front of 1609 Avenue J (Yeshiva of Flatbush). a female who has not been identified poured gasoline in front of the Yeshiva and set it on fire Up to $3500 in rewards Have you seen them? Call 1-800-577-TIPS for more information. CONFIDENTIALITY IS GUARANTEED ON ALL CALLS! pic.twitter.com/xiqmmnajgy — New York City Police Department Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) 15th of October, 2021 There were no casualties, and the fire was put out by a security guard at the yeshiva shortly after it started. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is looking into it, according to the spokeswoman.

The woman was described by the NYPD as an adult female, standing around 5-foot-4, with a medium build and dark hair. She was last seen "in all dark-colored clothing, black shoes, and carrying a red gasoline canister," according to the spokeswoman. A photo of the woman was also shared by the NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter account, with the caption: "The Hate Crime Task Force is interested in speaking with the person pictured below. Please DM us or @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS if you have any information regarding her identify or whereabouts." The Hate Crime Task Force is interested in speaking with the person seen below. Please DM us or @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS if you have any information on her identify or whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/pil9864qNg — New York City Police Department's Hate Crimes Unit (@NYPDHateCrimes) 15th of October, 2021 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito issued statements shortly after the video was shared on social media.