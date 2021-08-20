The mobile network has launched a £12.50 50GB SIM package.

SMARTY, the low-cost SIM-only mobile network, has announced a new customer special.

For for £12 you can get a 50GB SIM card with unlimited calls and texts.

The bargain, which has been reduced from £15 to £12 per month, is available until October 12, 2021.

Customers can also choose from various large data plans, such as 30GB for £10, or plans starting at £6 for 4GB and £7 for 8GB.

The best broadband offers for August 2021 are listed below.

On a one-month plan, all of their plans feature unlimited calls and texts, tethering, and personal hotspot, as well as no speed limitations.

SMARTY runs on Three’s 3G and 4G network, which aims to provide super-fast browsing, streaming, gaming, downloading, and emailing rates.

“The SIM-only network is on a mission to restore trust in the mobile network sector by doing things properly,” a SMARTY spokeswoman said.

“SMARTY believes there is a better way to do things: amazing value, simple programs, transparent pricing, and one-month plans that are adjustable.

“With SMARTY, customers don’t have to worry about a huge bill or unpleasant surprises at the end of the month – it’s a straightforward, straightforward mobile.”

Visit www.smarty.co.uk for more information on the new plans.