The Mississippi District Attorney’s Jury Race Practices have been challenged in federal court.

As civil rights groups argue in front of a federal appeals court, Mississippi District Attorney Doug Evans’ jury selection procedures are under examination for allegedly rejecting Black jurors in criminal cases because of their race.

The Legal Defense Fund of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) petitioned the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to focus on Evans’ broader practice of rejecting jurors solely on the basis of race.

Evans’ exclusion of Black jurors prompted the Supreme Court to reverse Curtis Flowers’ murder conviction in 2019. “A relentless, purposeful effort to cleanse the jury of black individuals,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh said. See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: Leaders of the NAACP’s Attala County branch and four Mississippi voters, including Sharon Young, who was rejected as a juror candidate in one of Flowers’ trials, filed this complaint in 2019. They requested a federal judge to declare Evans’ policy illegal and order an injunction prohibiting Evans and his staff from striking juries on the basis of race.

While noting that the plaintiffs’ claims against Evans may have merit, U.S. District Judge Debra Brown dismissed the complaint in September 2020. She argued that the injunction sought would place the federal court in the unsuitable position of conducting a “ongoing audit” of existing and future state court actions. Those who suspect a prosecution of racial bias in jury selection can file a challenge in state court, she added.

Evans’ practice of striking jurors for racial grounds, according to Christopher Kemmitt of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, is a barrier to jury duty that must be addressed. He also sought to alleviate fears that using federal courts to address the problem might stymie individual state court actions.

Kemmitt told the panel of three appellate judges, “We would never seek to meddle in a pending jury selection proceeding.” He reiterated points made in briefs that state-level options for challenging race-based jury selection methods are limited, particularly for potential jurors who desire to serve but are not parties to any specific criminal case.

Scott Stewart of argued in favor of Brown’s dismissal. This is a condensed version of the information.