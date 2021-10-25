The mission of Mayor Bill de Blasio to remove Trump’s name from NYC buildings will cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

According to a report, New York Local Mayor Bill De Blasio’s efforts to remove former President Donald Trump’s name from city enterprises could cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

The greatest financial bills, according to The New York Post, are city roller rinks and a golf course in the Bronx. According to the story, a change of ownership at the golf course alone might cost $30 million.

Following the January 6 Capitol riots, De Blasio promised to disassociate New York City from Trump, with the mayor saying on January 13 that the city would cancel its contracts with the Trump Organization.

De Blasio declared during a press conference that “This president [Trump] has done something illegal. He’s embarrassed himself. He will no longer reap the benefits of his association with New York City. We’re not going to let it happen.” “Clearly, inciting an insurgency against the United States government is illegal action,” de Blasio said in an interview with MSNBC on January 13. “The Trump Organization will no longer be associated with the City of New York.” The contracts in question were for the historic Central Park carousel, the park’s Wollman and Lasker ice rinks, and The Bronx’s Trump Ferry Point Golf Course.

Instead of closing the two ice rinks six weeks early, the city let the leases expire without offering Trump a chance to renew them. Meanwhile, the Central Park carousel was shuttered until mid-October, when it reopened after the city and Central Amusement International, a firm based in NYC’s Coney Island, reached a five-year agreement.

The state court’s attempt to remove the former president from the Trump Ferry Point Golf Course in the Bronx has yet to be served, and it is expected to be the most expensive bill for taxpayers.

The Trump Organization claimed in a lawsuit filed in June that it is entitled to more than $30 million in payments if the course’s contract is terminated.

The course, which was built on the site of a former garbage dump, debuted in 2015 at a whopping $269 million price tag. Three years later, Trump erected a new clubhouse at a cost of $10 million, according to his organization.

