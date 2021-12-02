The ‘Missing Link’ in Stellar Evolution has been discovered in the form of a new binary star type.

Astronomers have identified a previously unknown sort of binary star that constitutes a “missing link” in the evolution of so-called extremely low mass (ELM) white dwarfs.

When 97 percent of the stars in the universe run out of nuclear fuel and can no longer support themselves against collapse, they become white dwarfs, which are compact stellar cores. However, stars with a third of the mass of the sun do occasionally die and create ELMs.

This is problematic since, according to stellar evolution calculations, all ELM white dwarfs should be older than 13.8 billion years. That is older than the cosmos itself, and hence appears to be implausible. This has led to the conclusion that ELMs can only form if they have binary partners that help them form by removing material from them.

Astronomers have discovered normal stars accreting onto white dwarfs in binary pairings, a phenomenon known as cataclysmic variables, and ELM white dwarfs with normal white dwarf companions.

That is, they had seen the “before” and “after” pictures of ELMs, but not the “transitional phase” of the development that connects the two, when the star has lost most of its mass and is on the verge of becoming an ELM white dwarf. Until now, that is.

Kareem El-Badry, a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Astrophysics, told The Washington Newsday, “We’ve discovered a new sort of binary star comprised of a white dwarf orbited by a bloated, stripped stellar core.”

“These binaries are the result of mass transfer, which occurs when the gravity of a white dwarf pulls the outer layers of a normal star away, exposing the helium core. The helium core will contract in the near future, forming a low-mass white dwarf.” The discovery made by El-Badry and his team consists of 21 stars that are egg-shaped because to the gravitational pull of a binary partner. According to the Harvard researcher, the stars were puffier and fatter than usual ELMs. They are a “missing link” between sun-like stars in cataclysmic variables and ELM white dwarfs since they are in the process of transitioning into low mass white dwarfs.

Thirteen of the stars discovered by the scientists appeared to be still losing. This is a condensed version of the information.