The missing kid was last seen on his way to work as a delivery driver.

On his way to work as a delivery driver in Liverpool, a teenage lad at the center of a missing persons appeal was last spotted.

Ryan Murtagh vanished about 7.30 a.m. on August 11 and has not been seen since.

When the 17-year-old from Wallasey was last spotted, he was rumored to be on his way to work for a food delivery firm in Liverpool.

Ryan was last seen wearing a dark blue puffer jacket, dark blue combat pants, and carrying a food delivery bag on the day he went missing.

He’s thought to be riding a silver pedal cycle with a white battery mounted on the handlebar and secured with cable ties.

He is characterized as a Caucasian male with short blond wavy hair, standing 5ft 9in tall and of medium frame.

Ryan has been spotted in the vicinity of Liverpool Lime Street station on several occasions.

Merseyside Police are requesting anyone who has seen Ryan or knows where he is to call @missingpeople on 116 000 or DM @MerPolCC.

