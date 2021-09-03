The ‘Miracle’ Cat Who Survived Despite a ‘Catastrophic’ Injury Is Looking for a New Home.

Trudie the cat has been dubbed a “miracle” after surviving—and thriving—after a catastrophic bus accident and severe brain injuries.

While Trudie is only one cat, her story highlights the perils that many stray cats endure. As of 2018, there were an estimated “9 million stray cats and one-and-a-half million wild cats” in the United Kingdom, where Trudie was discovered. Furthermore, “one in four cats has received major injuries due to fighting with cats or other animals or being engaged in road traffic accidents,” according to the non-profit Cats Protection.

Trudie was hit by a bus on March 14 in Luton, and it took her five months of rehabilitation to get back on her feet, according to The Evening Standard. She was injured in the head in the crash, but she fled the scene before any passersby could help her because she was scared of people.

Amy Hearne, an assistant, and Katie Duncan, a volunteer with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) Southridge Animal Centre, set out to find Trudie right away. The pair distributed flyers, advertised on social media, and enlisted the help of local vets and charity in their search.

Trudie, on the other hand, was not easy to track down. It took 16 days for her to be located, which meant she had been alone for over two weeks and was severely injured.

“Her facial injuries prevented her from eating, so she was weak and exhausted, and she had to be in excruciating pain,” Hearne told The Standard. Trudie was taken into the care of the RSPCA after she was discovered.

The injuries were severe—“catastrophic,” according to Bedfordshire Live—and necessitated rapid medical attention. Hearne explained, “She spent a week at the vets where she had life-saving surgery to remove her eye and wire her mouth back together.” “I can’t believe she’d made it this far; she’s a tiny fighter.”

Trudie had to be tube fed for a week after her surgery. She was given “round-the-clock care” as she regained her ability to move and eat regularly.

Trudie is no longer the same cat she was when she was rescued in the spring. Hearne told Bedfordshire Live, “She enjoys mealtimes—which isn’t surprising given what she’s been through—and is quite chatty.” “She could be a teeny-tiny kitten. This is a condensed version of the information.