The Minnesota National Guard will assist nursing home staffs who are overworked as a result of the COVID outbreak.

Gov. Tim Walz stated Monday that the Minnesota National Guard will deploy 400 personnel to assist nursing care staffs who are overburdened due to the increase in COVID cases.

According to The Associated Press, the Guard troops will begin training as certified nursing assistants and temporary nursing aides in teams next week, and will then assist selected facilities for up to three weeks at a time.

“Our long-term care institutions are confronting an all-hands-on-deck moment,” Walz said in a statement. “That’s why we’re taking unprecedented action to support trained nursing professionals, residents, and patients.”

Walz also announced last week that the Department of Defense will send medical teams to Hennepin County Medical Center and St. Cloud Hospital to assist doctors and nurses dealing with the COVID outbreak. This week, they are anticipated to begin working in hospitals.

Minnesota is currently one of the country’s hotspots for COVID infections. According to The New York Times, the state is averaging 4,225 new cases of COVID per day, with 1,523 people hospitalized and 23 deaths per day.

Employees are overworked, and beds are still filling up. Patients who do not require intensive care but are not yet ready to return home are having trouble finding a place to stay due to nursing facility staffing shortages.

According to the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, Walz stated on Friday that COVID booster doses are now available to all fully vaccinated people to counteract the increase. Walz has also proposed directing $50 million in federal COVID relief funds to nursing homes to assist them attract and retain employees. The request for authorisation needed to distribute the funds is now being reviewed by a legislative commission.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In a statement released by Walz, Patti Cullen, president and CEO of the industry association Care Providers of Minnesota, said, “We are facing historic, record-level worker shortages in long-term care homes across our state.” “The Governor’s measures today will provide emergency staffing help to the fatigued professional caregivers who have been on the frontlines for more than 20 months, and we are grateful for this much-needed good news,” says the governor. According to Gayle Kvenvold, president and CEO of LeadingAge Minnesota, the state now has 23,000 unfilled long-term caregiver positions, and providers can’t solve the problem on their own.

“We are grateful for these dire circumstances. This is a condensed version of the information.