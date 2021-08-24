The Ministry of Defence has refuted Pen Farthing’s assertion that he attempted to fly animals and dogs out of Afghanistan.

Pen Farthing, a Devon charity worker, claims his attempt to fly terrified staff from his animal sanctuary out of Afghanistan was turned down because the Ministry of Defence did not want to be seen enabling the charity’s cats and dogs to flee the country at the same time.

Farthing, a former Royal Marine, had earlier praised Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a video message on Twitter for allowing a commercial flight to transport himself, the sanctuary’s staff, and their immediate families to the UK, along with the 200 rescue animals in the cargo hold, which was paid for by donations from the charity’s supporters and a private investor.

He said that there will be 130 seats available on the trip that would be filled by other verified people wishing to exit the country, which is now under Taliban control.

However, the ex-commando, who served with Plymouth’s 42 Commando and founded the animal welfare organisation Nowzad while living in Exmouth, claims that the decision was reversed and that his direct access to a Ministry of Defence helpline was also removed, despite Mr Johnson’s earlier assurances.

“It has been one of the most emotional days of my life,” Farthing told Sky Sports News in the early hours of Tuesday morning. We learned this morning that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had stood up to the Afghan people and aided us by agreeing to allow our employees and their immediate families to visit the UK.

“You have no idea how happy the employees was when they got the news. During the day, though, I began to wonder where our ISAF (International Security Assistance Force) call sign had gone, which is required by the Ministry of Defence in order for a commercial airplane to land on a military airstrip.

“It was a privately-funded airplane that was going to take the 69 of us, and because we didn’t have anything to put in the hold, we were going to bring the cats and dogs in with us. There were no taxpayer funds used in this; instead, our outstanding supporters and a private investor provided the monies.

“We’d do it.”

