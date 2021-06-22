The minister’s departure from the conference, according to travel companies, is a “symbolic” act.

After the aviation minister canceled a planned appearance at a major industry convention, travel industry executives expressed their disappointment.

Robert Courts has canceled his appearance at Abta’s Travel Matters symposium on Tuesday.

This was owing to “a late diary clash” that arose at the end of last week, according to Abta CEO Mark Tanzer.

The government must hear what we as an industry have to say.

He said he would have pressed Mr Courts on how the government “justifies” its warning against vacationing in countries on the amber list, which had “further harmed the immediate prospects for foreign travel.”

“His absence today – as important as I’m sure it is – is yet symptomatic of a significant, and even widening, gap between Government and the outward travel sector,” Mr Tanzer continued.

“It is really disappointing that the aviation minister did not come to speak with us all today,” Andrew Flintham, managing director of Tui, the UK’s largest tour operator, said.

“There is no doubt that the Government needs to hear what we have to say as an industry, and this seems to be another indicator that they aren’t.”

Mr Courts did not speak at the event, according to the Department of Transportation, which declined to comment.

“We have not been able to get a meeting with our Prime Minister or Chancellor of the Exchequer,” Mr Flintham stated.

“We haven’t had a katsu curry photo opportunity in a long time.

“Instead, we’ve seen ministers sending contradictory messages about not scheduling vacations, asking people not to travel, and ministers declaring travel to be dangerous.”

In July 2020, Chancellor Rishi Sunak was spotted working as a waiter at a Wagamama restaurant to promote a government initiative encouraging people to eat out.