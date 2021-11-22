The Milwaukee DA admits that Darrell Brooks should not have been released on such a low bail.

Darrell Brooks, who has been labeled a person of interest in the Waukesha, Wisconsin, parade crash, should not have been freed on $1,000 bail earlier this month, according to the Milwaukee County district attorney.

The district attorney claimed that the $1,000 cash bond set for Brooks on November 5, which he posted on November 11, was “inappropriately low” after reviewing the ongoing allegations against him, which include recklessly endangering safety and battery.

“In view of the severity of the recent accusations and the pending charges against Mr. Brooks, the State’s bail proposal in this instance was unduly low,” District Attorney John Chisholm said in a statement on Monday.

“The bond proposal in this case is inconsistent with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office’s approach to situations involving violent crime, as well as the defendant’s risk assessment prior to the setting of bail.”

Brooks’ bail recommendation is being reviewed internally, according to Chisholm’s office.

Brooks has been identified as a person of interest in the mass casualty incident at a Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday evening, when a car slammed through a crowd, killing at least five people and injuring dozens more.

