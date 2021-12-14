The military has begun to discharge troops who have not been vaccinated.

The United States Air Force (USAF) has fired 27 soldiers for failing to comply with the Pentagon’s vaccine requirement for service personnel, according to spokesperson Ann Stefanek.

According to Air Force data from October, 96.4 percent of troops were at least partially vaccinated. Up to 12,000 Air Force members had refused to get fully vaccinated under a rule enacted in August at the time.

According to the Air Force, 95.1 percent of the whole force is completely vaccinated as of Tuesday, with 97.2 percent of active-duty members. The overall number of people who have not been vaccinated is 17,755, with 7,139 active-duty personnel among them.

3,300 people, including 1,039 active-duty military members, have refused to be vaccinated. Others, around 3,689, have not begun the procedure or have offered religious exceptions that are still being evaluated, totaling approximately 10,766. There are 4,310 Air Force members who have administrative and medical exclusions approved.

Those who were released on Monday did not request any religious or other exemptions. They were the first military personnel to be released as a result of the order, and it’s unknown how many more they can expect as other sections of the military face deadlines. Members of the Air Force were required to be fully vaccinated by December 2.

Vaccine and testing regulations, such as the one for military personnel, are facing opposition at the federal and state levels. Military vaccine regulations, on the other hand, are more difficult to overturn since service members sometimes live in close quarters where disease spreads quickly.