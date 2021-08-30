The militant group Islamic State claims responsibility for the Kabul rocket attack.

According to the Associated Press, the Islamic State militant group’s affiliate in Afghanistan, also known as ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for a rocket strike on Kabul on Monday.

The strike was announced by the group’s Aamaq news agency, which stated at least six Katyusha rockets were fired on Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA). A neighborhood near the airport was struck by rockets. Five rockets were fired against the airport, but were intercepted by US personnel on the airfield using a defense system, according to the US military.

Despite the strike, C-17 cargo planes from the US military continued to take off and land at Kabul’s airport. Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US Central Command, stated there were no American casualties. The rockets were intercepted, he added, by a C-RAM (Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar) system.

The strike comes after the Taliban organization carried out a suicide bombing outside the airport on Thursday, killing 13 US service members and at least 169 Afghans.

On a plane from Pakistan, Afghanistan receives medical supplies from the WHO.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered medicine and health supplies to Afghanistan through a jet donated by the Pakistani government.

The World Health Organization said Monday’s shipment was the first of medical supplies to arrive in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control two weeks ago.

The plane, which took off from Dubai and landed in Mazar-e-Sharif, Balkh province’s capital, was captured by the Taliban on August 14, a day before Kabul.

The supplies included trauma and emergency health kits, according to the WHO, which were enough to meet the basic requirements of nearly 200,000 people and treat 6,500 trauma patients. The supplies would be supplied to 40 health facilities in 29 regions across Afghanistan, according to the statement.

WHO’s logistics team loaded the plane with supplies at Dubai’s International Humanitarian City. “A dependable humanitarian air bridge is urgently required,” according to the WHO.

The agency stated, “The difficult humanitarian effort of fulfilling the needs of tens of millions of vulnerable Afghans who remain in the nation is now begun.”

