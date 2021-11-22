The Michigan Redistricting Panel most likely broke the law by holding a private meeting, according to the Attorney General.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday that the redistricting commission for the state of Michigan convened a private meeting about two documents pertaining to racially polarized voting and the obligation under the Voting Rights Act that people have the opportunity to elect minority candidates.

According to the Associated Press, the public is invited to attend meetings of the commission of independent citizens, which was established in 2018 to redesign the state’s political maps following the 2020 Census.

The Detroit Free Press noted that this was the first meeting since they announced and began accepting public feedback on their proposal for new maps, which were condemned for their potential to disenfranchise the state’s Black voters.

According to reports, the panel addressed two documents headed Voting Rights Act and The History of Discrimination in Michigan and Its Influence on Voting. In the city of Detroit, there were no majority-Black districts on the maps the commission submitted for approval, despite the fact that there were 15 such districts on the maps produced in 2011.

Following state Senators Jeff Irwin and Ed McBroom’s request for an opinion on the meeting, Nessel issued a 14-page opinion indicating that while the commission would certainly have some cases when a private meeting was required, she couldn’t tell for sure this was one of them.

All activity undertaken that potentially affect the creation of the new maps must be made public, according to the state constitutional amendment that established the commission in 2018.

“If this presumption is right,” Nessel said, “then the Commission was conducting ‘business’ that should have been conducted in an open meeting.”

Nessel said it is “repugnant to the constitution to go into a closed session to debate a memorandum that is not confidential and must eventually be disclosed,” and that the private discussion was permitted because of attorney-client privilege.

The commission respects the attorney general’s position, according to Edward Woods III, a spokesperson for the 13-member panel, and will examine it “openly and honestly” at its next meeting on December 2. Two commissioners stated they were considering disclosing the memoranda at a meeting last week.

After that, the panel aims to conduct final votes on maps in late December.