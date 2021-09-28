The Miami man who allegedly killed his father and stabbed his mother during an argument was a convicted felon.

Following a violent altercation, a guy in Miami was charged with killing his father and attempting to murder his mother.

After the father called 911 to report his son had gotten aggressive and was attacking him, cops arrived at their home late Sunday night. According to NBC Miami, the man then put his phone in his pocket, and the officers could hear the altercation and a woman screaming.

Officers arrived on the scene after hearing the woman scream. They also noticed a man laying in a pool of blood on the floor through the glass.

When the police entered the house, they discovered the accused, Marlon Herrera, 24, stabbing his mother with a knife on the kitchen floor. According to CBS Miami, the woman was “suffering from stab wounds and had a knife blade stuck in her back,” according to the police report.

The victims were airlifted to a nearby hospital, where the accused’s father was pronounced dead. As of Monday, the woman was undergoing therapy. She was said to have undergone emergency surgery and was still in critical condition.

The accused was arrested and taken away from his home. He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder when he appeared in court on Monday. Herrera was convicted in a 2017 burglary of an occupied house, according to police records. In February of this year, he was freed from prison.

Phil Acosta, a neighbor of the victims, told Local 10 that he overheard the accused arguing with his parents before the event.

“It was more or less him; he started screaming and yelling and tossing things. That’s when things got out of hand, so they contacted the cops, who arrived in less than five minutes. “I guess it was too late,” Acosta said to the news organization.

The reason behind the argument was not known.

As of Monday, the accused had been booked into jail and was being held without bond.

While charging the accused, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer informed him, “You’re going to stay in jail.”