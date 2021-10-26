The Miami Herald slams Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who was appointed by Ron DeSantis.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ new Surgeon General, has been chastised in a Miami Herald editorial for his COVID answer.

The Miami Herald published a strongly critical editorial on Monday, claiming that anti-maskers and conspiracy theorists had “discovered a new ally” in Dr. Ladapo.

“New state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo embodies the pomposity, wackiness, and disrespect for life and community that have become trademarks of Florida’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the editorial board continued.

It also took aim at Dr. Lapado’s emergency order from last month, which allowed parents to decide whether their asymptomatic child needed to be quarantined if they were exposed to a COVID-positive person.

When Democrat state senator Tina Polsky, who is battling breast cancer, urged him to wear a mask at their meeting earlier this month, the Miami Herald accused Dr. Lapado of failing “to show simple good manners.”

According to Florida Politics, Dr. Lapado was not wearing a mask at the time and volunteered to speak with Polsky outside.

Polsky responded, ” “I’m not in the mood to go outside. I’d like for you to come into my office and speak with me.” After allegedly refusing to wear a mask, Dr. Lapado was chastised by top state Republicans, with Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson calling it “disappointing.” “It shouldn’t take a cancer diagnosis for people to respect one other’s degree of comfort with social contacts during a pandemic,” Simpson said in a memo to members of the state Senate. Dr. Lapado “has demonstrated he’s not deserving of the $512,000 per year he’ll earn,” according to the Miami Herald, who cited the Surgeon General’s contentious endorsements as reason for the statement.

Dr. Lapado previously appeared in a COVID-19 conspiracy film promoting hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the disease, despite scientific evidence to the contrary.

It also stated incorrectly that masks do not impede COVID spread and that the virus is less lethal than the flu.

Dr. Ladapo has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

In September, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis named Dr. Ladapo as Surgeon General, praising his credentials.

Gov. DeSantis said in a statement on September 21: “Dr. Ladapo has a strong history in medicine, having graduated from UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

