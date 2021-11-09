The Mexican President has appealed to the world’s ten thousand wealthiest people to assist the poorest.

According to the Associated Press, Mexico’s president has urged the world’s wealthiest to aid the poorest.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented a new concept to the United Nations Security Council that might benefit those living on less than $2 a day all across the world. He proposed that the world’s richest 1,000 people, the most powerful private firms, and the 20 largest economies pool their resources to generate roughly $1 trillion every year. To make the proposal a reality, only 4% of the wealthiest people’s income and 0.2 percent of the GDP of successful economies would be required, as well as 0.2 percent of the GDP of successful economies.

“The spirit of cooperation is giving way to the desire for wealth, and we are sliding from civilisation to barbarism,” López Obrador told the council. “We’re moving forward, alienated, losing moral ideals, and ignoring humanity’s suffering.” He referenced the widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination as a proof that riches is dividing the world. The companies that developed the vaccinations sold 94% of their shares, but only 6% went to the COVAX program.

“People in the richest nations are getting third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while only 5% of Africans have been properly vaccinated,” stated United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “Even before the pandemic, the world’s billionaires had more wealth than 60% of the world’s population—a difference that has increased dramatically.” During his speech, López Obrador chastised the United Nations for purportedly disregarding underprivileged societies around the world. He did say, however, that it is not too late for individuals in positions of authority to start righting wrongs.

He stated, “It is never too late to ensure that justice is served.” “It is past time to take action against marginalization now, addressing the causes rather than merely the effects.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to López Obrador, cash from the world’s wealthiest people should be sent directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, using a card or personalized electronic wallet.”

The Mexican president slammed the world’s governments for failing to combat corruption in all of its forms—political, moral, economic, legal, fiscal, and financial—in a fiery speech to the United Nations’ most powerful body. This is a condensed version of the information.