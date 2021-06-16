The Metropolitan Police Commissioner apologizes for the failures in the Daniel Morgan case.

After the force was accused of institutional corruption, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner apologized for errors in the Daniel Morgan case.

Cressida Bonaparte (Dame Cressida Bonaparte) Dick expressed his remorse that “no one has been brought to justice” and that “our missteps have compounded the grief that Daniel’s family has endured.”

It comes after an independent panel set up to investigate the case produced a damning report accusing the Met of “institutional corruption” for concealing or denying errors in the investigation of the unsolved murder.

According to the panel’s chairman, Baroness Nuala O’Loan, the force’s primary goal was to “guard itself” by failing to admit its many flaws since his death.

On March 10, 1987, Mr Morgan was assassinated with an axe in the car lot of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London.

Despite five police inquiries and an inquest, no one has been charged in the father-of-killing, two’s with the Metropolitan Police acknowledging that the original murder probe was impeded by corruption.

The cost of the investigations so far is anticipated to be in the region of £40 million.

“It is a matter of great sadness that no one has been brought to justice, and that our failings have compounded the sorrow caused by Daniel’s family,” Dame Cressida said in a statement. I apologise once more for it.

“I was personally committed to ensuring that the Met provided the Panel with the highest degree of cooperation possible, in an open and transparent manner, and with complete honesty at all times.

“I recognize that this is a significant and comprehensive report. We will devote the required time to fully analyze it, as well as the accompanying recommendations.”

“We welcome the recognition that we – and the public at large – have been failed over the decades by a culture of corruption and cover up in the Metropolitan Police, an institutionalised corruption that has permeated successive regimes in the Metropolitan Police and beyond to this day,” Mr Morgan’s family said in a statement released through their lawyer.

The study, which is more than 1,200 pages long, expresses alarm about what is included inside. (This is a brief piece.)